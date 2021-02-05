Insider Selling: The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) EVP Sells 2,411 Shares of Stock

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,411 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total transaction of $565,162.51.
Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $236.53. 349,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,122. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.54. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $250.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 183,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,610,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 49.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth $2,657,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have commented on SMG shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist increased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.86.
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.
