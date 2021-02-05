Insider Selling: The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) EVP Sells 2,411 Shares of Stock

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,411 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total transaction of $565,162.51.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $236.53. 349,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,122. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.54. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $250.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 183,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,610,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 49.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth $2,657,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SMG shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist increased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.86.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.