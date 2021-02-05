Insider Selling: World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) CEO Sells 1,706 Shares of Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) CEO R Chad Prashad sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $222,035.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,454,559.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

R Chad Prashad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 3rd, R Chad Prashad sold 700 shares of World Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $94,115.00.

Shares of WRLD stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.53. 46,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,455. World Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.16 and a fifty-two week high of $170.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.13 million, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.84. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $1.56. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 2,365.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 145,584 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 78.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the third quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 32.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

