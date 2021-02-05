Insider Selling: World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) CEO Sells 700 Shares of Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) CEO R Chad Prashad sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $94,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,799,965.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, February 5th, R Chad Prashad sold 1,706 shares of World Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $222,035.90.

NASDAQ:WRLD traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,455. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.84. The company has a market capitalization of $897.13 million, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.23. World Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $43.16 and a 52-week high of $170.98.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.56. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.53%. As a group, analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 524.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the third quarter valued at $502,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 78.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 32.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

