Insight Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $573.33 Million (INB)

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 5th. One Insight Chain token can now be bought for $1.64 or 0.00004212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Insight Chain has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Insight Chain has a market capitalization of $573.33 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Insight Chain Profile

Insight Chain (CRYPTO:INB) is a token. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 tokens. The official website for Insight Chain is www.insightchain.io . Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “INB blockchain is a commercial basic public blockchain, aiming at establishing the world's first data ecosystem public blockchain with infinite scalability by realizing a secure and efficient blockchain system, as well as business data structural storage onto blockchain and transaction, and truly supporting high currency internet applications operation on the blockchain. INB blockchain introduces a brand new consensus algorithm: VDPoS (Validated DPoS) Consensus, and the algorithm is an organic combination of DPoS + BFT + Validation Nodes, introducing validation nodes on the basis of DPoS consensus, choosing validation nodes based on VRF random selection mechanism, and validation nodes use BFT consensus to realize twice validation of blocks. “

Buying and Selling Insight Chain

Insight Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insight Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

