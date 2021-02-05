Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Insulet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is $0.14. Insulet posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 175%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.73 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PODD. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Insulet by 45.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Insulet by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $278.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $265.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 631.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.62. Insulet has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $298.43.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

