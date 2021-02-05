INT Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 5th. One INT coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, INT has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. INT has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and $530,346.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00068591 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $509.18 or 0.01355548 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,694.25 or 0.07172703 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00055709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006292 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00040277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00017988 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

INT (CRYPTO:INT) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The official website for INT is intchain.io . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

INT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

