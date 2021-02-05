IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.25

Shares of IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and traded as low as $0.24. IntelGenx Technologies shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 463,644 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.47.

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter. IntelGenx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 774.28% and a negative net margin of 1,025.30%.

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers RIZAPORT, an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan benzoate for the treatment of acute migraines. The company's products under development comprise INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0046/2018 for adult use; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0008/2008 for migraine; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid dependence; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease.

