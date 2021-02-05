Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) rose 11.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.73 and last traded at $49.00. Approximately 164,066 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 61,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.00.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Intelligent Systems in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $437.52 million, a P/E ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.89.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter. Intelligent Systems had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 24.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INS. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Intelligent Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Intelligent Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Intelligent Systems by 302.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Intelligent Systems by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Intelligent Systems by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

