Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Insider Sells $153,672.00 in Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $153,672.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pelayo Frederic Garcia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 28th, Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 2,800 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $175,224.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 1,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $58,830.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $67.47. The company had a trading volume of 45,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,105. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.28. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.20 and a 1 year high of $71.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $160.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.80 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IPAR. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Inter Parfums has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

