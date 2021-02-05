Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $21,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $247,809.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $4,383,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,463,130.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,418 shares of company stock worth $10,370,679. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ICE stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.53. 65,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $119.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 30.93%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.