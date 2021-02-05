InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) (LON:IHG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4,369.95

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) (LON:IHG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4,369.95 and traded as high as $5,020.00. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) shares last traded at $4,985.00, with a volume of 431,632 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on IHG. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) from GBX 4,500 ($58.79) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,969.29 ($51.86).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,715.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,369.95. The company has a market cap of £9.11 billion and a PE ratio of -69.43.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

