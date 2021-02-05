International Paper (NYSE:IP) Upgraded at Seaport Global Securities

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $57.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average is $44.34. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. International Paper has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $53.39.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $1,449,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $195,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,825. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,831,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,198,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,915 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,352,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,845,965,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273,552 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,455,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,405,959,000 after purchasing an additional 741,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 31,253,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,536,091,000 after purchasing an additional 101,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.