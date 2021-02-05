Intersect Capital LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,055 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kraus & Co increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 1,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,779,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,205 shares of company stock valued at $15,545,693. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $209.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.47. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.