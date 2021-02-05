Intersect Capital LLC Increases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 0.8% of Intersect Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush downgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

In related news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $278.82 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The stock has a market cap of $300.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $272.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.58.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.