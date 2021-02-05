Intersect Capital LLC Sells 17,918 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intersect Capital LLC lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,541 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 17,918 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.0% of Intersect Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,538 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 138,870 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after buying an additional 14,905 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 341,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,020,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 126,594 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after buying an additional 32,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 215,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $58.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.69 and a 200 day moving average of $50.29. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

