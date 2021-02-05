Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.46

Shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.46 and traded as high as $24.77. Intersect ENT shares last traded at $23.93, with a volume of 196,302 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XENT shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research upgraded Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intersect ENT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Intersect ENT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average of $19.67.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The company had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XENT. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Intersect ENT by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Intersect ENT by 121.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 206.0% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

