Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.30 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) has been given a €2.30 ($2.71) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ISP. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.40 ($2.82) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.40 ($2.82) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a €2.40 ($2.82) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €2.35 ($2.76) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €1.55 ($1.82) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €2.16 ($2.54).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. has a 52-week low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 52-week high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

