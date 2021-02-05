Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.69

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.69 and last traded at $16.67, with a volume of 11021 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.56.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average of $15.09.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBA. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 9.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 13.7% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 59.5% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 127,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 47,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the third quarter valued at about $167,000.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

