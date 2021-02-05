Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 333.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419,145 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $8,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 328,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after buying an additional 61,746 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 145,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 117,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,214,000. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 673,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,270,000 after buying an additional 49,579 shares during the last quarter.

PGX stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $15.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average is $14.91.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

