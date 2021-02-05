Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Stake Raised by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,054 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $14.92 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.91.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

