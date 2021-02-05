Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Lowered by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.8% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after purchasing an additional 48,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 137,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $332.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,569,805. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $316.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.64. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $330.33.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

