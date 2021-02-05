Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $6,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 275.0% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 50.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $84.32 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $39.36 and a 12 month high of $86.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.40.

