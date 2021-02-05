Investec Group (INVP.L) (LON:INVP) Shares Gap Down to $198.25

Investec Group (INVP.L) (LON:INVP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $198.25, but opened at $190.50. Investec Group (INVP.L) shares last traded at $205.40, with a volume of 1,121,767 shares.

Separately, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Investec Group (INVP.L) from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 212 ($2.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 193.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 168.49. The stock has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02.

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom and Europe, South Africa, Mauritius, India, Hong Kong, India, Australia, and the United States. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

