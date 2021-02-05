Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 5th (AAPL, ABBN, AFL, AGCO, ALV, AME, AMSC, APD, ARWR, ASH)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 5th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price raised by Fundamental Research from $113.91 to $148.12. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 23.50 target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $47.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) was given a €239.00 ($281.18) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $133.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) had its price target raised by Roth Capital from $20.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $315.00 to $300.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its target price boosted by Chardan Capital from $81.00 to $97.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its target price raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $88.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €435.00 ($511.76) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €528.00 ($621.18) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $104.00 to $125.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $116.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $97.00 to $120.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $109.00 to $120.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $102.00 to $120.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $164.00 to $187.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $88.00 to $85.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) was given a €170.00 ($200.00) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $150.00 to $175.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $135.00 to $155.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) was given a €53.00 ($62.35) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) was given a €62.00 ($72.94) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) was given a €54.00 ($63.53) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $180.00 to $190.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $36.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $280.00 to $270.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $251.00 to $258.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) (ETR:COP) was given a €88.00 ($103.53) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) was given a €21.50 ($25.29) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $24.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $49.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $284.00 to $360.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) was given a €95.00 ($111.76) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) was given a €95.00 ($111.76) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) was given a €97.00 ($114.12) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) was given a €140.00 ($164.71) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €24.90 ($29.29) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $38.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $31.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $127.00 to $143.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $80.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $12.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $285.00 to $305.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $136.00 to $162.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $160.00 to $167.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $173.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target lowered by Pritchard Capital from $110.00 to $104.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target increased by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $155.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $155.00 to $175.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $139.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $87.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $180.00 to $195.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $74.00 to $72.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $67.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $237.00 to $262.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $230.00 to $265.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $240.00 to $265.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $210.00 to $265.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) was given a €35.50 ($41.76) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $100.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $43.00 to $41.00. KeyCorp currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) was given a €70.00 ($82.35) target price by analysts at Hauck & AufhãUser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $55.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $59.00 to $61.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $57.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $195.00 to $185.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $51.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $83.00 to $92.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $145.00 to $180.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $152.00 to $158.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $170.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $90.00 to $96.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $336.00 to $420.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $335.00 to $400.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $196.00 to $206.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $175.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $183.00 to $216.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $117.00 to $119.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (ETR:NDA) was given a €80.00 ($94.12) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (ETR:NDA) was given a €71.30 ($83.88) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $60.00 to $70.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $64.00 to $71.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) was given a €3.80 ($4.47) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) was given a €4.60 ($5.41) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $248.00 to $338.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $36.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $51.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $210.00 to $240.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $150.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) had its price target boosted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $150.00 to $155.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price boosted by Pivotal Research from $85.00 to $107.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $100.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $86.00 to $92.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $67.00 to $90.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $84.00 to $100.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $86.00 to $104.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) was given a €17.90 ($21.06) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $162.00 to $180.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $148.00 to $163.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) was given a €460.00 ($541.18) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) was given a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) was given a €102.00 ($120.00) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) was given a €110.00 ($129.41) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $109.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 325 price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 350 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) was given a €41.80 ($49.18) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) (ETR:S92) was given a €65.00 ($76.47) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $181.00 to $223.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price increased by Pivotal Research to $81.50. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $40.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $62.00 to $70.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $70.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $60.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $34.50 to $52.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $40.00 to $58.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $63.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $122.00 to $135.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $93.00 to $120.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $120.00 to $145.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Talanx AG (TLX.F) (ETR:TLX) was given a €50.00 ($58.82) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) was given a $150.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $38.00 to $41.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $45.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $44.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $45.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 4,550 ($59.45) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) was given a SEK 250 target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its target price boosted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $33.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $98.00 to $115.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $65.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $107.00 to $113.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $143.00 to $193.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $162.00 to $180.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $165.00 to $185.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) was given a CHF 451.90 target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

