Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 5th (ALV, ARWR, COK, DAI, DSPG, HUBG, IFXA, JAZZ, KSS, ODFL)

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2021


Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 5th:

Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) was given a €230.00 ($270.59) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $90.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) was given a €54.00 ($63.53) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) was given a €75.00 ($88.24) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $19.00 to $22.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $65.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) was given a €37.00 ($43.53) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) was given a €42.00 ($49.41) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $195.00 to $207.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $40.00 to $54.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $191.00 to $216.00. Cowen Inc currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) was given a €120.00 ($141.18) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) was given a €110.00 ($129.41) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $110.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

