Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 5th (ALV, ARWR, COK, DAI, DSPG, HUBG, IFXA, JAZZ, KSS, ODFL)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 5th:

Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) was given a €230.00 ($270.59) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $90.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK)

was given a €54.00 ($63.53) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) was given a €75.00 ($88.24) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $19.00 to $22.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $65.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) was given a €37.00 ($43.53) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) was given a €42.00 ($49.41) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $195.00 to $207.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $40.00 to $54.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $191.00 to $216.00. Cowen Inc currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) was given a €120.00 ($141.18) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) was given a €110.00 ($129.41) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $110.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

