Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Leslie’s (LESL)

2/3/2021 – Leslie’s was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Leslie’s Inc. provides direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional and commercial consumers. The company markets its products through physical locations and multiple digital platforms. Leslie’s Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

2/2/2021 – Leslie’s was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Leslie’s Inc. provides direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional and commercial consumers. The company markets its products through physical locations and multiple digital platforms. Leslie’s Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

1/28/2021 – Leslie’s was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Leslie’s Inc. provides direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional and commercial consumers. The company markets its products through physical locations and multiple digital platforms. Leslie’s Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

1/26/2021 – Leslie’s was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Leslie’s Inc. provides direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional and commercial consumers. The company markets its products through physical locations and multiple digital platforms. Leslie’s Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

1/20/2021 – Leslie’s had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $24.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Leslie’s was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/22/2020 – Leslie’s had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $26.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $28.67 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $32.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion and a PE ratio of 68.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.39.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $381.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $561,824.64. Following the sale, the executive now owns 70,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,166.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $2,541,074.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,412,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,968,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,286,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

