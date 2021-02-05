Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals (ORIC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ORIC):

  • 1/27/2021 – ORIC Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage oncology company. It is focused on developing treatments which address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. The company’s product candidate consists of ORIC-101 and ORIC-533 which are in clinical stage. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “
  • 1/25/2021 – ORIC Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.
  • 1/21/2021 – ORIC Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage oncology company. It is focused on developing treatments which address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. The company’s product candidate consists of ORIC-101 and ORIC-533 which are in clinical stage. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “
  • 1/20/2021 – ORIC Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage oncology company. It is focused on developing treatments which address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. The company’s product candidate consists of ORIC-101 and ORIC-533 which are in clinical stage. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “
  • 1/15/2021 – ORIC Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage oncology company. It is focused on developing treatments which address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. The company’s product candidate consists of ORIC-101 and ORIC-533 which are in clinical stage. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “
  • 1/9/2021 – ORIC Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage oncology company. It is focused on developing treatments which address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. The company’s product candidate consists of ORIC-101 and ORIC-533 which are in clinical stage. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

NASDAQ ORIC traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $33.77. 188,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,283. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.43. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.45). Analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORIC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,701 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 280.2% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 995,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,895,000 after acquiring an additional 733,604 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 57.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 897,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,437,000 after acquiring an additional 329,014 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $7,579,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 522,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,680,000 after purchasing an additional 197,720 shares in the last quarter. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

