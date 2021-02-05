Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 5th (ABB, ABUS, ACB, ACH, ADRZY, AMCR, AMK, AMSSY, ARMP, ASPN)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, February 5th:

ABB (NYSE:ABB) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Get ABB Ltd alerts:

ABB (NYSE:ABB) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company which is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a portfolio of drug candidates for chronic hepatitis B infection. The Company’s products include TKM-HBV, Cyclophilin Inhibitor-OCB-030, TLR9 Agonist (CYT-003), Capsid Assembly Inhibitors, Surface Antigen Secretion Inhibitors, STING Agonists, cccDNA Formation Inhibitors, cccDNA Epigenetic Modifiers, TKM-PLK1, GI-NET and ACC, HCC, TKM-Ebola, TKM-Ebola-Guinea, TKM-Marburg, TKM-HTG and TKM-ALDH which are in different clinical trial stage. Arbutus Biopharma Corp, formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution. The Company’s purpose-built facilities, which integrate technologies across all processes, are defined by automation and customization. The Company has a funded capacity of more than 500,000 kilograms per year, as well as sales and operations in 24 countries across 5 continents. “

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Andritz AG is engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. Its operating segment consists of Hydro; Pulp & Paper; Metals and Separation. Hydro segment installs and offers electromechanical systems, pumps and hydropower equipment. Pulp & Paper segment manufactures and trades tissue, board and paper products. Metals segment processes cold-rolled carbon steel, metal strip and stainless steel. Separation segment produces belts, screw passes, screens, drains cantrifuges, discs, drum filters, filter presses, separators, thickeners, flocculent systems and thermal systems. Andritz AG is headquartered in Graz, Austria. “

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Amcor plc engages in developing and producing packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care and other products. Amcor plc, formerly known as Bemis Company Inc., is based in ZURICH, Switzerland. “

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions to financial advisers and their clients. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is based in Concord, California. “

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) (TSE:GOOS) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

NCC Group plc (NCC.L) (LON:NCC) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a hold rating. The firm currently has GBX 265 ($3.46) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 230 ($3.00).

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$57.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$50.00.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$43.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$38.00.

Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Pi Financial. They currently have a C$16.65 target price on the stock.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.TO) (TSE:SKE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a C$5.00 target price on the stock.

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$28.00 target price on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (CNSX:THC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Fundamental Research. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.