Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Schlumberger (SLB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB):
- 2/1/2021 – Schlumberger had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2021 – Schlumberger had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $21.50 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2021 – Schlumberger had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Griffin Securities.
- 1/26/2021 – Schlumberger had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $24.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/25/2021 – Schlumberger had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/25/2021 – Schlumberger was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.
- 12/18/2020 – Schlumberger had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/15/2020 – Schlumberger had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $25.00 to $30.00.
- 12/15/2020 – Schlumberger had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $25.00 to $30.00.
- 12/10/2020 – Schlumberger was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating. They now have a $18.10 price target on the stock.
Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.92. The stock had a trading volume of 498,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,815,410. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.70. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $65,790.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,320.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $109,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,874.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,981 shares of company stock worth $500,391. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Schlumberger by 10.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 16,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.
Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.
