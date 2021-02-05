Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Schlumberger (SLB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB):

2/1/2021 – Schlumberger had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Schlumberger had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $21.50 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Schlumberger had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Griffin Securities.

1/26/2021 – Schlumberger had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $24.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Schlumberger had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Schlumberger was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

12/18/2020 – Schlumberger had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Schlumberger had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $25.00 to $30.00.

12/15/2020 – Schlumberger had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $25.00 to $30.00.

12/10/2020 – Schlumberger was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating. They now have a $18.10 price target on the stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.92. The stock had a trading volume of 498,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,815,410. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.70. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $65,790.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,320.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $109,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,874.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,981 shares of company stock worth $500,391. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Schlumberger by 10.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 16,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

