Investors Buy High Volume of PetIQ Put Options (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 1,054 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,021% compared to the typical daily volume of 94 put options.

PETQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on PetIQ from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PetIQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.50. PetIQ has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $39.29.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $162.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.90 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PetIQ will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PETQ. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 289.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 549.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

