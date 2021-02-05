Investors Buy Large Volume of Ribbon Communications Put Options (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,814 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,505% compared to the typical volume of 113 put options.

In other Ribbon Communications news, CAO Eric S. Marmurek sold 8,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $59,705.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,109.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 960,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 88,645 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 171,673.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 115,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 115,021 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 54,422 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RBBN stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ribbon Communications has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $8.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBBN. TheStreet raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

