Investors Buy Large Volume of Stanley Black & Decker Put Options (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 11,916 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,703% compared to the average volume of 661 put options.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total value of $1,120,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $126,661.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,594.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at about $647,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 114.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 99.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 51.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK opened at $175.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $195.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.36.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

