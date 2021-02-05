Investors Purchase High Volume of Anavex Life Sciences Put Options (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 12,877 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 10,455% compared to the average volume of 122 put options.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVXL. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL opened at $14.91 on Friday. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.42 million, a P/E ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average is $4.99.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 460.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 10,156 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 863.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 20,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

