Investors Purchase Large Volume of Vonage Put Options (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 2,108 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,194% compared to the typical daily volume of 64 put options.

VG opened at $13.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -136.39, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.58. Vonage has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $316.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.56 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vonage will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $674,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,828,971.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,731,194 shares in the company, valued at $116,299,504.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,500 shares of company stock worth $1,510,000. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 207.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 18,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 10,232 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter worth $885,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,782,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,754,000 after buying an additional 317,131 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

