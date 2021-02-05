ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.14

ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.14 and traded as high as $2.90. ION Geophysical shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 158,054 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $43.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 4.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $16.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ION Geophysical Co. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 343.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 163,133 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in ION Geophysical by 232.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 55,536 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 32,188 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 153.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 18,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO)

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing in Latin America, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization.

