ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.14

ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.14 and traded as high as $2.90. ION Geophysical shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 158,054 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of $43.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 4.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14.
ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $16.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ION Geophysical Co. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO)
ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing in Latin America, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization.
