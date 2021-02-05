IONChain (IONC) One Day Volume Tops $2,653.00

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 5th. One IONChain token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IONChain has a total market cap of $249,777.49 and $2,653.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IONChain has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00068145 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $525.75 or 0.01380476 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 58.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,754.99 or 0.07233822 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00056660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006431 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00040522 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00018033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000175 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain (CRYPTO:IONC) is a token. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

Buying and Selling IONChain

IONChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

