IONChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $221,069.07 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. IONChain has a total market cap of $221,069.07 and $4,210.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IONChain token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, IONChain has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00064347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.90 or 0.01201954 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00053177 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,372.10 or 0.06093484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00035627 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00015270 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00020200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About IONChain

IONChain (IONC) is a token. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

