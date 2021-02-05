IOST (IOST) One Day Trading Volume Tops $187.99 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One IOST token can now be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IOST has a market capitalization of $286.44 million and approximately $187.99 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IOST has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IOST alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00070185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.35 or 0.01401528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 66.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,875.27 or 0.07555528 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00059049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006430 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00040493 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00018198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020668 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST (IOST) is a (PoB) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 tokens. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . The official website for IOST is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.