IOST Trading Up 13.3% Over Last 7 Days (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 5th. In the last week, IOST has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. IOST has a market capitalization of $306.70 million and $351.20 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST token can now be bought for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IOST alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00064140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.75 or 0.01181880 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00053108 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,360.93 or 0.06069244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00035065 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00015329 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00020141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000170 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST (IOST) is a (PoB) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 tokens. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IOST is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.