iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPIC) Shares Down 10.8%

iPic Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPIC)’s share price dropped 10.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 15,635 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 5,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.42.

About iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPIC)

iPic Entertainment Inc operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates casual restaurants, farm-to-glass full-service bars, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining. It operates restaurants under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands.

