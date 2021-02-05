IQ Hedge Long/Short Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QLS) Stock Price Up 0.3%

IQ Hedge Long/Short Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QLS) shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.01 and last traded at $25.99. Approximately 326 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.90.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.71.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Hedge Long/Short Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Hedge Long/Short Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.