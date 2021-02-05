IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IRadimed had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.83%.
Shares of IRMD stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.50. The stock had a trading volume of 249 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.62 million, a P/E ratio of 78.13 and a beta of 1.16. IRadimed has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $28.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.81.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.
IRadimed Company Profile
IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.
