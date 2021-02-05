IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IRadimed had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

Shares of IRMD stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.50. The stock had a trading volume of 249 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.62 million, a P/E ratio of 78.13 and a beta of 1.16. IRadimed has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $28.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.81.

Get IRadimed alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

In related news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $48,550.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,036.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.