iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.44

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.44 and last traded at $53.37, with a volume of 74117 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.23.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.54 and a 200 day moving average of $50.09.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $348,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,353,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,649,000 after buying an additional 61,476 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

