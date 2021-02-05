iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Shares Acquired by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) by 74.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,586 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AOM. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2,270.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,008,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,576,000 after buying an additional 966,163 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 297,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after buying an additional 159,879 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 107,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 52,929 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 40.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 123,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 35,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 18,671 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,482. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.58 and a 12-month high of $43.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.99.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

