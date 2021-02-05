iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 14,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

ESGD stock opened at $74.24 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $75.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.93.

