iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,585 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 117.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

SUSC stock opened at $27.88 on Friday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $28.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.03.

