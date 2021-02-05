iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Hits New 52-Week High at $65.72

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.72 and last traded at $65.64, with a volume of 58935 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.29.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 28,211 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

