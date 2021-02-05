iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Sets New 52-Week High at $315.24

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $315.24 and last traded at $315.24, with a volume of 46 shares. The stock had previously closed at $314.80.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 33.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 794,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,475,000 after buying an additional 199,590 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,037,000 after buying an additional 155,623 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 67.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,067,000 after buying an additional 116,768 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 108.8% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 80,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after buying an additional 41,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 494,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,494,000 after buying an additional 35,921 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

