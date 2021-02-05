iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,340,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,196 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up 16.1% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Gold Trust worth $24,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 90.0% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 61,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 29,136 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 89.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,125,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,252,000 after acquiring an additional 21,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 120.1% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,923,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

IAU stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.27. 464,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,420,385. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.84.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

