iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $403.65

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $403.65 and last traded at $403.65, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $400.54.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $388.94 and its 200-day moving average is $346.34.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 57.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

